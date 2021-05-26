Cancel
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Invades PC & Consoles Early Next Year

By Steve Summers
Rely on Horror
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly’s Invader Studios has finally announced their follow-up to the game that was a Resident Evil 2 remake before Capcom had a Resident Evil 2 remake; with their new title, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. Sandcastle will serve as a prequel to Daymare: 1998, telling the story of what led to the events of the first game, with a completely new protagonist, story, weapons, aesthetics, and setting, among many other features.

www.relyonhorror.com
