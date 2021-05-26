Jacksonville City Council approves gas tax increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update:

Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville City Council approved increasing the gas tax from 6 cents to 12 cents a gallon.

Original Story:

The proposal is expected to go up for a vote Wednesday during a special City Council meeting. This comes a day after council members heard comments from the public during a public forum.

Under the legislation, the city’s 6 cents tax on local gas per gallon would increase to 12 cents for the next decade in order to fund $1 billion in infrastructure projects.

Earlier this month, city council members voted on amendments that would allocate funding. Upon further decision, $132 million is going toward construction of the Emerald Trail to create parks and greenways connecting 14 neighborhoods in Jacksonville.

The money was cut from the Skyway expansion, however $247 million still remains in the project’s budget. The gas tax would also support the phasing out of septic tanks, revitalizing downtown resurfacing roads along with more than 70 other projects. The city said this will create 7,600 jobs across Jacksonville.

Clay, Nassau, Bradford and Putnam counties in Northeast Florida have a set gas tax of 12 cents, while St. Johns County remains at 6 cents.

The proposal was introduced to City Council on April 27th and is set to be voted on Wednesday, May 26 during a special meeting at 10 a.m. in City Hall.

©2021 Cox Media Group