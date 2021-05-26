PHOTOS: DEA tracks Amtrak passenger traveling with suitcases of drugs to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Federal agents were waiting as an Amtrak train full of passengers and suitcases filled with illegal drugs pulled into downtown Jacksonville Wednesday morning, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The DEA said a man traveling from New York State was arrested after his luggage was found packed with drugs. Agents believe the man was bringing the suitcases to Jacksonville and he did not have plans to travel elsewhere after he arrived.

A viewer who wished to remain anonymous sent multiple photos into the Action News Jax newsroom as it all unfolded. You can find the photos by clicking HERE.

