Jacksonville, FL

PHOTOS: DEA tracks Amtrak passenger traveling with suitcases of drugs to Jacksonville

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRqhL_0aCKAzSY00

Jacksonville, Fla. — Federal agents were waiting as an Amtrak train full of passengers and suitcases filled with illegal drugs pulled into downtown Jacksonville Wednesday morning, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The DEA said a man traveling from New York State was arrested after his luggage was found packed with drugs. Agents believe the man was bringing the suitcases to Jacksonville and he did not have plans to travel elsewhere after he arrived.

A viewer who wished to remain anonymous sent multiple photos into the Action News Jax newsroom as it all unfolded. You can find the photos by clicking HERE.

Action News Jax reporter Lorena Inclan will have more on this story on CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

