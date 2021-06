Johnny Black's LakeHouse recently opened their doors on February 1 ready to serve amazing brunch and beautiful decor to their visitors. Johnny Black's LakeHouse is located at 21 W. Flint Street, right in the heart of downtown Lake Orion. This restaurant is at the location of the former CJ’s Lakeside Grill and CJ’s Sandbar. Johnny Black's LakeHouse has been open for carry out while the restaurant underwent renovations, but now is completely open to dine-in seating.