Journalist claims Milan are ‘strongly interested’ in RC Lens midfielder – competition from two clubs
AC Milan are one of the clubs strongly interested in signing midfielder Seko Fofana from RC Lens, according to a journalist. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has been a mainstay for Lens this season making 30 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, functioning mainly as a defensive midfielder. According to journalist Sebastien Denis of FootMercato on Twitter, Milan and Atalanta are both ‘strongly interested’ in signing Fofana this summer, while Olympique Marseilla are also keen but have not made an offer yet nor is there any verbal agreement.sempremilan.com