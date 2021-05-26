Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Journalist claims Milan are ‘strongly interested’ in RC Lens midfielder – competition from two clubs

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are one of the clubs strongly interested in signing midfielder Seko Fofana from RC Lens, according to a journalist. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has been a mainstay for Lens this season making 30 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, functioning mainly as a defensive midfielder. According to journalist Sebastien Denis of FootMercato on Twitter, Milan and Atalanta are both ‘strongly interested’ in signing Fofana this summer, while Olympique Marseilla are also keen but have not made an offer yet nor is there any verbal agreement.

sempremilan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rc Lens#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Ligue#Rc Lens#Footmercato#Atalanta#Torino#Midfielder Seko#Ivory Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFABBC

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Milan drop points to give Juventus extra hope

AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day. Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
Soccersempremilan.com

Three stats highlight just how worrying Milan’s home form has been in 2020-21

The extent of AC Milan’s home struggles during the 2020-21 season have been made clear with three key statistics. As MilanLive writes, the number of points won at home by Milan in the current season is just 30. In this statistic, the Rossoneri are seventh in Serie A in terms of home form, with only 3 points more than Sampdoria obtained on their own field. Eight wins, six draws and five defeats in 19 home games.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan’s fate in their own hands – celebration and a great market or misery and reflections

AC Milan have six days to prepare for a game that means months of either glory and celebration or anger and reflection. Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) live from Milanello during the broadcast ‘Il Calcio è Servito’ and remarked that the Rossoneri want to turn the page and think about Atalanta, because they still own their own destiny in their hands.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Official: Date and time for Milan’s Champions League decider against Atalanta confirmed

It has been confirmed that AC Milan will play Atalanta on Sunday night in what could well be a must-win game to secure a top four place. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s Cagliari side last night at San Siro, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Without top four Milan’s plans change – Pioli unsafe, swap deals, loans and big departures

AC Milan were unable to take advantage of the position they found themselves in on Sunday night as they failed to beat Cagliari at San Siro. As MilanNews writes, the Rossoneri – on Sunday 23 May – will play for qualification for the next Champions League in Bergamo against Atalanta. The team cannot rely on what Napoli and Juventus will do or watch on; the team need to win. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s side, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the cup final on Wednesday night.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

From England: Man Utd and Chelsea remain interested in Milan midfielder who could leave for free

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
UEFAThe Offside

Match Preview: AC Milan vs Cagliari Form, H2H and Players To Watch

AC Milan face Cagliari in their final home game of a spectacular season and the game is high stakes. Milan will be playing the game as a crunch tie for Champions league qualification as a win practically confirms a top four finish. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be missing whilst Alessio Romagnoli will be on the bench. Milan will also debut their new home shirt.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli: Cagliari will be tough opponents

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says they cannot afford to slip up against Cagliari. Cagliari are involved in the race for survival and are five points clear of Benevento, who are third from the bottom. "We play at home, and it can only help us. We know it's an important...
UEFAYardbarker

Pioli believes Milan suffered from ‘pressure and tension’ and admits ‘a bit of everything’ went wrong vs. Cagliari

Head coach Stefano Pioli believes his Milan side suffered most from ‘pressure and tension’ which produced a performance lacking in ‘pace and quality’. Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Dalot insists Milan are ‘not happy’ after Cagliari draw and pledges response: “We played badly”

Diogo Dalot has admitted he and his AC Milan team-mates are disappointed with their performance against Cagliari but pledged to come out fighting next Sunday against Atalanta. Milan missed out on the chance to secure a return to the Champions League after seven long years as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cagliari. A simple victory over the 16th-placed team would have assured Milan of a top four finish, but they could not find the imagination needed to break down the away side.
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan vs Cagliari : Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan play Cagliari at the San Siro in an important fixture that could propel the Rossoneri to lock up a Champions League place. Stefano Pioli makes just one change from the side that whacked Torino 7-0 in midweek as Alexis Saelemaekers returns. Milan will rely on Ante Rebic again as there will be no natural strikers in the squad. Let’s hope for another big win.