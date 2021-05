Thanks to new CDC guidelines, some face mask recommendations have been lifted, especially for fully vaccinated people. Still, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a very real threat to those with compromised immune systems or who, for whatever reason, are not able to be vaccinated. To keep everyone safe, stores and theme parks each introduced face mask policies. Many of those have recently changed, and it can be confusing to remember where you do and don’t need to wear a face covering. For instance, Target, Trader Joe’s, Costco, BJ’s and CVS recently changed their mask rules for customers who are fully vaccinated. However, if you live in a state where there’s a mask mandate in effect, you will still need to mask up.