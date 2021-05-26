CM: Chelsea striker searching for new home as Milan reach agreement over two-year deal – the details
AC Milan are moving fast to give Zlatan Ibrahimovic some help in the striker department and Olivier Giroud is close to joining, a report claims. According to Calciomercato.com, Giroud is getting ‘closer and closer’ to joining the Rossoneri as the French striker’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season and the Champions League final will his last act as a Blues player.sempremilan.com