PM: Chelsea man may not be the only striker Milan sign amid Ibrahimovic injury fears

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan could end up signing two strikers this summer as Olivier Giroud may not be the only addition, according to a report. According to PianetaMilan, the Milan market has already started as the management want to waste no time. The Gianluigi Donnarumma situation is a perfect example as Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara decided to end the stalemate and close the purchase of Mike Maignan on a five-year contract.

