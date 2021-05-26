Cancel
Lake Orion, MI

Green’s Park, a ‘little hidden gem’ in Lake Orion, officially opens on Friday for the holiday weekend

By mmkelley
lakeorionreview.com
 8 days ago

With school about to get out and hot summer days ahead, members of the Lake Orion Parks & Recreation Advisory want people to go jump in the lake. But while families are visiting Green’s Park to swim, they can also enjoy several other activities the park offers, said Rosemary Ford, chair of the Lake Orion Parks & Rec. Advisory Committee, and village Councilmember Teresa Rutt, who is the council representative to the parks committee.

