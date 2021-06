After providing John Wayne with his breakout role in the film Stagecoach, John Ford and John Wayne would go on to make a long series of films together, each one of them ranking well at the box office and in the hearts of millions who continue to enjoy these cinematic masterpieces today. A master at location shoots, and considered a true artist with his ability to frame a character against the backdrop of an unforgiving terrain, John Ford already had a reputation in Hollywood as one of the best directors of all time when he took on John Wayne as a protégé. Wayne’s skills as an actor, with a large imposing figure, dramatic timing, and commanding on screen presence were perfect for the larger than life storylines the men were telling.