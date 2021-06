It's Summer time in the Quad Cities which means the Mississippi Valley Fair is back for 2021! August 3rd - 8th the MVF is back with all the rides, food and music you've come to expect. Now is the time to get in on all the music as the Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Cards are on sale now. For a limited time, until June 30th, Fun Cards are just $75! After that, Fun Cards will be on sale for $90.