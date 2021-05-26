Philadelphia Parking Authority apologizes, refunds woman $475 after ticketing, towing her car

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Parking Authority apologized and refunded $475 to a woman whose car they accidentally ticketed and impounded.

When Liz Miner, 23, first moved to the city, she got an expensive parking ticket and vowed to never get one again, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Miner, who works as an auditor at a public accounting firm, takes a photo of her car each time she parks it. In April, she parked legally in front of a flower shop, in her permit zone. The car was there for days until one Thursday afternoon when it was ticketed at 1:35 p.m. and then towed for being in a spot reserved for drivers with disabilities.

The spot was converted to a handicapped space while her car was parked there.

“It looked like there were brand-new handicapped parking signs and I was like, ‘What the heck?’” Miner said. “I didn’t realize they could just switch the signs. They basically accused me of parking in a handicapped spot that wasn’t a handicapped spot when I parked there.”

Miner said she had no notice that the space would be converted. She got her car back from the impound lot after paying $475 for the ticket and tow fee.

After more than six weeks of trying, officials with the parking authority said Monday that they submitted a request for her refund.

“The car was clearly parked there before the signs were installed, because that was listed on the work order,” Marty O’Rourke, authority spokesperson, told the Inquirer. “The PPA will ask that the ticket be dismissed and all fines and towing fees be refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

