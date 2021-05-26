newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

News Bites: Milk Bar (Temporarily) Comes to Dallas and Prepare for Simpsons Bar Pop-Ups

By Rosin Saez
dmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SideDish’s weekly dispatch of need-to-know News Bites, from quiet closures to opening updates and everything in between, including coronavirus-related intel. Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, Milk Bar is making a Dallas pitstop. The famous New York bakery by Christina Tosi will be in town—through delivery only via UberEats, Doordash, Postmates, and Caviar—for a fleeting pop-up that will run May 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (only until 2 p.m. on Monday). With the long weekend in mind, the pop-up menu will focus on whole format desserts like a six-inch birthday cake, strawberry shortcake with ribbons of strawberry jam and shortcake crumbs, and the buttery, salty-sweet Milk Bar pie which serves up to 10 people. For smaller bites, go for the birthday cake truffles (the same ones that crown the cake) or strawberry shortcake truffles that have been soaked in strawberry milk and rolled in cake crumbs. As someone who’s baked Milk Bar pies, cookies, and layered cakes that take hours and semi-niche ingredients, let me say: Just buy it. (We pray the rollout is smoother than the last time a celebrity chef’s pop-up came to town, when David Chang’s Fuku left thousands frustrated in its wake.)

www.dmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
City
China, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chang
Person
Christina Tosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Bar#East Dallas#Juice Bar#Food Drink#Birthday Cake#Caviar#Celebrity News#Ubereats#The Dallas Morning News#Moe S Tavern#Instagram#Dmn#Hawkers Asian Street Food#Sylvan#Krusty Burger#Strawberry Milk#Pies#Cake Crumbs#Diners#Cookies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
China
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Addison, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

In Expo Park, PAO Projects Wants to Help Foster Emergent Artists in Dallas

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Amazon is Taking More Shipping Space at DFW Airport

Amazon is planting its flag at another big shipping center near DFW International Airport. The e-commerce giant is building out 372,835 square feet of warehouse space at 3500 S. Airfield Dr. in Irving. The shipping center is in a new industrial building constructed at the south end of the airport by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co.