News Bites: Milk Bar (Temporarily) Comes to Dallas and Prepare for Simpsons Bar Pop-Ups

Welcome to SideDish’s weekly dispatch of need-to-know News Bites, from quiet closures to opening updates and everything in between, including coronavirus-related intel. Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, Milk Bar is making a Dallas pitstop. The famous New York bakery by Christina Tosi will be in town—through delivery only via UberEats, Doordash, Postmates, and Caviar—for a fleeting pop-up that will run May 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (only until 2 p.m. on Monday). With the long weekend in mind, the pop-up menu will focus on whole format desserts like a six-inch birthday cake, strawberry shortcake with ribbons of strawberry jam and shortcake crumbs, and the buttery, salty-sweet Milk Bar pie which serves up to 10 people. For smaller bites, go for the birthday cake truffles (the same ones that crown the cake) or strawberry shortcake truffles that have been soaked in strawberry milk and rolled in cake crumbs. As someone who’s baked Milk Bar pies, cookies, and layered cakes that take hours and semi-niche ingredients, let me say: Just buy it. (We pray the rollout is smoother than the last time a celebrity chef’s pop-up came to town, when David Chang’s Fuku left thousands frustrated in its wake.)