Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Sky: Milan in talks over discount for Tonali plus the latest on Tomori and Calhanoglu

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan have opened talks with Brescia over the possibility of securing a discount on the option to buy deal for Sandro Tonali, a report claims. Peppe Di Stefano spoke live to Sky (via MilanNews) and gave a brief recap on Milan’s upcoming transfer market. He reports that next week or in the next few days the Rossoneri management will talk about Fikayo Tomori’s future, and Milan want to keep him because he was fundamental in recent months.

sempremilan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fikayo Tomori
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sky
Person
Sandro Tonali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Milannews#Rossoneri#Brescia#Bit Di Stefano#Discount#Deal#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAsempremilan.com

Overcoming the 3-5-2, diamonds and the Granata’s grave errors: Tactical analysis of Milan’s win over Torino

Another trip to Turin beckoned for Milan after their historic win against Juventus as Milan gained the upper hand in the race for Champions League spot for next season. With Milan and Juve playing simultaneously, Stefano Pioli’s side had the task of winning at the other stadium in Turin, the Stadio Olimpico Grand Torino. Flashbacks of Milan’s 2-0 loss in 2018-19 and 2-1 defeat in 2019-20 haunted fans, but the morale boost after the 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium was enough motivation as an extraordinary 7-0 victory followed.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Free-agent at forefront of Arsenal’s thinking and linked with Man Utd, Chelsea open about his future

Hakan Calhanoglu says he is no nearer to resolving his future despite his AC Milan contract expiring next month. As things stand the 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent this summer and there will be a clamour to get the player signed up. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the 55-cap Turkey international. Calhanoglu though could remain in Milan after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. The playmaker says he will sit down with Rossoneri officials at the end of the season, with an extension not out of the question.
UEFAYardbarker

Ordine questions Calhanoglu: “These are the matches that show who is a champion and who is not”

Journalist Franco Ordine has claimed that Hakan Calhanoglu isn’t worth the contract he is demanding, and that a top four finish now seems unlikely. After having scored 12 goals in the three games leading up to last night’s fixture against an already safe Cagliari side, Milan knew they simply needed to win to secure a return to the Champions League, but they failed to even do that.
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Gazidis continues with his Milan mission – latest on renewals and potential signings

The management do not have much time to enjoy Sunday’s win and second-placed finish as they must start planning for next season, a report claims. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, CEO Ivan Gazidis is determined to continue with his mission: to keep the club in financial balance, make it self-sustainable and achieve good sporting results. The €50m extra that the top four brings certainly helps.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan no longer waiting for Donnarumma – €15m replacement to undergo medical

AC Milan will make their first signing of the summer imminently with Mike Maignan set to arrive from Lille, according to a report. There has been uncertainty hanging over Gianluigi Donnarumma for months now as the 22-year-old is in the last year of his contract, with nothing suggesting that an agreement over a renewal has ever been imminent nor that talks have progressed well.
Soccersempremilan.com

Sky journalist explains fundamental differences between Ibra and Donnarumma renewal talks

AC Milan have little regret about the Gianluigi Donnarumma situation having shed the uncertainty he and his agent brought, a journalist has implied. Speaking on Sky Italia (via MilanNews), Peppe Di Stefano discussed the differences between the renewals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gigio Donnarumma, both of whom are Mino Raiola’s clients but appear to be set for different fates.
UEFAYardbarker

Giornale: Milan leaning towards not signing Tonali permanently – he will return to Brescia

AC Milan will not use their option to buy Sandro Tonali outright from Brescia and he will return to his parent club, a shock report has claimed. As Il Giornale writes this morning (via MilanNews), Milan closed the signing of Tonali from Brescia on a paid loan with an option to buy last summer, beating competition from some top clubs. It seemed to be a formality that the option would be exercised, but the paper writes that instead in the end the young midfielder – after a rather disappointing season – will not be signed outright by the Rossoneri.
UEFAYardbarker

Milan looking to modify Tonali deal with Brescia – the reason and the possible method

AC Milan are looking to negotiate the option to buy for Sandro Tonali but face a race against time to do so, a report claims. According to what is being reported by Luca Marchetti for Sky Italia (via MilanNews), the Rossoneri consider Tonali a great player and his quality is not in question, but due to injuries and Covid he has had a difficult season in terms of adapting to a top clubs.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan aiming to alter Tomori deal – amount, formula and loan extension considered

AC Milan do not consider Olivier Giroud to be a priority target and have not spoken to his agents at present, according to a report. Luca Marchetti spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) about the current Milan market and confirmed how there are situations that the Rossoneri management must tackle one step at a time. At the moment, the first priority is to sign Fikayo Tomori outright from Chelsea after a fantastic loan spell at the club, but even with top four secured Milan wish to see if it is possible to alter the deal.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan consider renewal of star midfielder to be ‘top priority’ – talks to resume imminently

AC Milan consider the renewal of midfielder Franck Kessie to be an absolute priority and are set to resume talks in the coming days, a report claims. You could make a very strong case for Kessie being Milan’s player of the season in 2020-21 as the Ivorian took his game to the next level and became virtually the first name on the team sheet under head coach Stefano Pioli, but with his contract set to expire in 2022 some have begun to worry about his future.
Soccersempremilan.com

Sky: The series of events that led to Milan’s decision to let Donnarumma leave

Some background has emerged on AC Milan’s decision to move on from Gianluigi Donnarumma and sign Mike Maignan as his replacement. Gianluca Di Marzio spoke to Sky (via MilanNews) about the situation and began by saying the excellent relations between Milan and Lille facilitated the deal for Maignan, in addition to the fact that his deal was about to expire in the 2022 and how Milan moved well in advance.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan not in talks with agent of Chelsea forward – younger profiles the priority

AC Milan’s interest in Olivier Giroud does not seem to be as strong as some sources are suggesting, according to the latest from Sky. Calciomercato.com reported last night that Giroud is getting ‘closer and closer’ to joining the Rossoneri as Milan have reached an agreement in principle with the entourage of the 34-year-old on the basis of a two-year deal at around €4m net per season. Giroud is also house shopping ahead of a possible move.
Soccersempremilan.com

MN: Donnarumma’s fate a lesson to Calhanoglu – Milan have targets and strategies to replace him

The firm stance of AC Milan regarding Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract situation serves as a warning to Hakan Calhanoglu, according to a report. As MilanNews writes, the Donnarumma saga and his now inevitable exit shows that Milan have values of a sporting nature, that include various economic, social and decision-making implications and the strong will of the management proves that preserving economic credibility and identity comes above all else.
SoccerYardbarker

The major catalyst for the breakdown in talks between Milan, Raiola and Donnarumma

Some more of the background regarding Gianluigi Donnarumma’s exit from AC Milan has emerged, according to a report. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) writes that the crux was not the commissions that agent Mino Raiola was requesting – in fact what filters from Milan is that negotiations never got as far as that – but rather it was the initial salary request that is the overwhelming cause of Donnarumma’s exit.