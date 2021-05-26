Sky: Milan in talks over discount for Tonali plus the latest on Tomori and Calhanoglu
AC Milan have opened talks with Brescia over the possibility of securing a discount on the option to buy deal for Sandro Tonali, a report claims. Peppe Di Stefano spoke live to Sky (via MilanNews) and gave a brief recap on Milan’s upcoming transfer market. He reports that next week or in the next few days the Rossoneri management will talk about Fikayo Tomori’s future, and Milan want to keep him because he was fundamental in recent months.sempremilan.com