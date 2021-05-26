Sky: Milan in talks over discount for Tonali plus the latest on Tomori and Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu says he is no nearer to resolving his future despite his AC Milan contract expiring next month. As things stand the 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent this summer and there will be a clamour to get the player signed up. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the 55-cap Turkey international. Calhanoglu though could remain in Milan after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. The playmaker says he will sit down with Rossoneri officials at the end of the season, with an extension not out of the question.