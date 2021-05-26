newsbreak-logo
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Important Travel Tips from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Memorial Day holiday traditionally marks the beginning of a busy summer travel season. The COVID-19 global pandemic has changed the air travel process; please keep the following information in mind when you next travel through the

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Face coverings are required. Even if vaccinated, federal security requirements state that everyone age two and older must wear a face covering while on airport property, in the terminal, and on the airplane.

Health and safety measures are in place. In addition to the face-covering mandate, the airport has installed several features to minimize person-to-person contact, including social distance markers and plexiglass windows, as well as implemented internationally accredited cleaning measures.

Arrive early. As more people return to traveling, lines are increasing at the security checkpoint and airline ticket counters. Plan to arrive at least one hour before boarding to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Think 3-1-1. When going through the security checkpoint, come prepared to follow the 3-1-1 rule for your liquids and gels: 3 ounces of liquid in a 1-quart bag, one bag per person. Higher quantities of breast milk, medicines, and hand sanitizer are permitted but may require further inspection.

Get tested. If you are traveling to a destination that requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, consider using the airport’s convenient on-site testing facility. Travelers are able to make an appointment online, and results are ready in as little as 4 hours. Visit sloairport.com/testing to learn more.

About San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities. For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Paso Robles Wine Country’s First Virtual Auction Raises Over $70,000

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) has completed the first Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction, which began on Monday, May 10, and concluded on Sunday, May 16. This inaugural online auction supports the PRWCA Foundation, the non-profit organization that gives back through its scholarship program for high school seniors and supports the local community with charitable contributions.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mask guidance remains in effect in San Luis Obispo County

State, workplace and business rules continue to call for masking, especially indoors. –Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.
San Luis Obispo, CApacbiztimes.com

New study puts Vandenberg at $5.8B in economic impact, 20K jobs

Editor’s note: This article was updated shortly after it was posted to include information about the planned renaming of the base. Vandenberg Air Force Base was responsible for 20,000 jobs and $5.8 billion in economic activity in 2020, with room to grow to $7.9 billion in output by 2030, according to a new study by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

County Lines: Paid parking instituted in Port San Luis lot, pier

Paid parking instituted in Port San Luis lot, pier. The Port San Luis Harbor District has started charging for parking on Harford Pier and about 15% of the spaces in the nearby Harford Landing parking lot between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., a district spokeswoman said. The district launched paid...
San Luis Obispo County, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

San Luis Obispo County now has 15,000 solar homes

–San Luis Obispo County reached 15,000 residential solar energy systems on April 19, 2021, just three days before Earth Day, according to Atascadero-based solar energy company Solarponics. This milestone is a major achievement, proving the county’s commitment to sustainability, renewable resources, and the possibility of a net-zero future, says Solarponics. By comparison, Santa Barbara has completed just under 7,000 residential solar energy installations to date but has 25-percent more owner-occupied housing units.
Santa Barbara County, CAsyvnews.com

Vaccines open to Central Coast residents 12 and up; Hancock vaccine site nears closure

Santa Barbara County residents ages 12 to 15 now are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines were previously limited to residents ages 16 and up, and only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for residents under 18. Pfizer reported 100% efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 in clinical trials among those 12 to 15.
San Luis Obispo County, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County adds just 1 new COVID case as virus spread slows

San Luis Obispo County added only one new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department. In total, 21,308 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020. On Wednesday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally,...
San Luis Obispo County, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Are water bankers eyeing Paso Robles Water Basin?

(Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recent vote to allow water banking in the county’s aquifers. Read part one.) On its surface, the idea of banking water to bridge the certainty of future rain-deficient periods seems like...