Hampden County, MA

Western Mass Trio Nabbed On Drug Charges During Warrant Raids, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNv3r_0aCKACeJ00
Edwin Rodriguez, Mayraliss Padilla and Nelvin Rodriguez Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Three Western Mass residents were arrested for alleged drug possession following a warrants raid on two residences.

Edwin Rodriguez, age 56, Mayraliss Padilla, age 43, and Nelvin Rodriguez, age 36, all of West Springfield, were arrested on Wednesday, May 26, following the warrant raids at two residences, said the West Springfield Police Department.

According to police, the West Springfield Narcotics Unit in conjunction with members of the Hampden County DA’s Intelligence Unit and Hampden County Sheriff's Department executed conjunctive search warrants at 294 Main St. and 705 Union St. in West Springfield.

The residences had become the target of an ongoing narcotics investigation where previous drug arrests had taken place, police said.

During the execution of the search warrant at 705 Union St., detectives located Edwin Rodriguez along with 9.2 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 100 plus bags of heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, packaging, and distribution materials including a digital scale, as well as $86,016 in cash. The cash was stored as “wads” of cash located inside numerous items throughout the apartment, police said.

Edwin Rodriguez was charged with the distribution of a Class A drug (heroin), and the distribution of a Class B drug (crack cocaine).

Padilla was located at 294 Union St. along with Nevel Rodriguez and arrested on a warrant for distribution of a class A drug (heroin) and possession to distribute a Class A drug.

Drug paraphernalia, as well as evidence of recent and ongoing drug use, was located inside the residence, police said.

Multiple other persons were located on the scene at the time of the search warrant’s execution and were sent on their way.

