The New Zealand SailGP Team has announced its substitute crew as some of its sailing team prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Joining the New Zealand SailGP Team are international high-performance sailors Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI) (helm), James Wierzbowski (AUS)(flight controller) and New Zealand Olympic sailor Jason Saunders (wing trimmer). One of Switzerland’s top foiling catamaran specialists, Psarofaghis will add plenty of sailing nous to the New Zealand SailGP Team. Wierzbowski is no...yachtboatnews.com