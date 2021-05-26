The New Zealand SailGP Team has announced its substitute crew as some of its sailing team prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Thirteen sailors have been confirmed for the United States’ 2021 Tokyo Team, including Olympic veterans in five of the nine classes. “I know how much work it takes to earn selection to Team USA, and what a special honor it is to represent your country in the Olympics,” says Paul Cayard, Executive Director of U.S. Olympic Sailing. “I’m excited to support this group of 13 talented athletes as they race in Enoshima. I’m also proud of the larger community of U.S. Olympic-class sailors that competed in the selection process and pushed the Games team. The combined strength and depth of our Tokyo 2020 nominees, of our larger national team and of our development program is key to our success this summer and beyond.”