Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The New Zealand SailGP Team has announced its substitute crew as some of its sailing team prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

By YachtBoatNews
yachtboatnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the New Zealand SailGP Team are international high-performance sailors Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI) (helm), James Wierzbowski (AUS)(flight controller) and New Zealand Olympic sailor Jason Saunders (wing trimmer). One of Switzerland’s top foiling catamaran specialists, Psarofaghis will add plenty of sailing nous to the New Zealand SailGP Team. Wierzbowski is no...

yachtboatnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#New Zealander#Sport Games#International Sport#Italy#Top Flight#Action Games#The China Sailgp Team#Sailgp F50#Oracle#Denmark Sailgp Team#Bermuda Sailgp Event#Sailing#Japan Sailgp Team#Athletes#Sky Sport#Great Britain#Finn#Flight Controller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Denmark
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
Maricopa County, AZyourvalley.net

Floorball team preps for Special Olympics World Games

The Special Olympics Arizona Unified Floorball team, composed of athletes from SOAZ and current/former students from the Dysart Unified School District, will be competing in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, in January. The unified floorball team is led by coach Julie Rodriguez, a P.E. and...
Worldbritisheventing.com

Eventing nominated entries for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced

British Equestrian and the British Eventing Selectors can today confirm the nine eventing athlete and horse combinations, plus three reserves, that will be submitted to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) as our nominated entries for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. British Equestrian and the British Eventing Selectors can today confirm...
WorldLas Vegas Herald

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

With two months to go before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have arranged for its athletes to get vaccinated prior to the Tokyo Games. The IOC has made vaccine doses available to all athletes of member countries that are...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Swedish Swimming Names Four More Individuals to Tokyo Olympic Team

Swedish Swimming Names Four More Individuals to Tokyo Olympic Team. The Swedish Olympic Committee announced four more swimmers to its Olympic Team for this summer’s Games in Tokyo that are 59 days away. After the results of the recent European Championships in Budapest, Sophie Hansson (100 breast), Michelle Coleman (50 free), Emelie Fast (100 breast) and Robin Hanson (200 free) have been selected to represent Sweden this summer in Tokyo.
SportsSail World

Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team roster finalized

US Sailing has confirmed the names of the 13 sailors who will represent the United States at the Olympic Games this coming July and August near Tokyo, Japan. The team hails from nine U.S. states and territories including California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin. The finalization of the team roster comes after nearly five years campaigning by not only the 13 Olympic Team nominees, but dozens of additional American sailors who were part of U.S. Sailing's Olympic Team selection process.
Sportswhbl.com

Olympics-IOC still ironing out medical needs for teams at Tokyo Games

BERLIN (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still ironing out details of a policy by which national teams fly in additional medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics so as not to burden Japan which is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC’s coordination commission chief John...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Marcus Mepstead selected as Team GB’s sole fencer for Tokyo Olympics

Marcus Mepstead will compete in his second Olympics in Tokyo after being named as the sole member of the Great Britain fencing team. The 31-year-old, who competes in the men’s foil event, won silver at the 2019 World Championships and was part of the team that won gold at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015.
Worldktwb.com

Olympics-IOC now in ‘delivery mode’ for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

LONDON (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday...
Worldolympics.com

Team GB announce men's artistic gymnastics squad for Tokyo 2020

The British Olympic Association has named two-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, current British all-around champion James Hall, and 2021 European medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran to their Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics team. This will be Whitlock’s third Olympic Games and he will be aiming to...
FIFAThe Independent

Team GB women’s football squad announced ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Five members of the Great Britain women’s squad from London 2012 have been selected for this summer’s delayed Olympics in Tokyo. Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Ellen White of England will compete in their second Games, as will Scotland’s Kim Little. The five are included in an 18-strong...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Max Whitlock to lead GB men's gymnastics team

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock will lead Great Britain's four-man artistic gymnastics team at this summer's Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old, who won double gold in Rio in 2016, will be competing in his third Olympics. He is joined by world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, British all-around champion James...
Sportssailmagazine.com

U.S. Olympic Sailing Roster Announced

Thirteen sailors have been confirmed for the United States’ 2021 Tokyo Team, including Olympic veterans in five of the nine classes. “I know how much work it takes to earn selection to Team USA, and what a special honor it is to represent your country in the Olympics,” says Paul Cayard, Executive Director of U.S. Olympic Sailing. “I’m excited to support this group of 13 talented athletes as they race in Enoshima. I’m also proud of the larger community of U.S. Olympic-class sailors that competed in the selection process and pushed the Games team. The combined strength and depth of our Tokyo 2020 nominees, of our larger national team and of our development program is key to our success this summer and beyond.”
BasketballDartmouth

Isalys Quiñones ’19 prepares for Olympic appearance with Puerto Rican team

Quiñones will compete with the Puerto Rican women’s basketball team this summer in Tokyo. Former Big Green women’s basketball forward Isalys Quiñones ’19 will make history this summer by competing with the Puerto Rican women’s basketball team in this year’s Olympics — a first for Puerto Rican women’s basketball. Quiñones will travel with the team to Tokyo, where it will square off against China in its first game on July 27.
Sportsathleticsillustrated.com

Athletics Canada has tough choices to make for the Tokyo Olympic marathon team; credit to the athletes

In October 2019, during the initial Tokyo Olympic qualification window, Vancouver’s Dayna Pidhoresky and Calgary’s Trevor Hofbauer were the first Canadian runners to cross the finish line at the Toronto Marathon. The two athletes finished faster than their respective qualifying standards of 2:29:30 and 2:11:30. Pidhoresky finished with a new personal best of 2:29:03 and Hofbauer, likewise at 2:09:51, for the second-fastest Canadian result all-time. Only Cam Levins from Vancouver Island has run faster. During the 2018 Toronto Marathon, he finished in the time of 2:09:25, to break Jerome Drayton’s 43-year-old record of 2:10:09. Being Canadian champions, as per Athletics Canada’s criteria, Pidhoresky and Hofbauer are guaranteed to compete for Canada in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympic Games, barring injury.