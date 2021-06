May 31, 2021 - On Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m., City of Savannah will be hosting “Increase Positive Buzz in the Community and Online,” a free online class offered by the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center and presented by community publicist Marjorie Young, who will share powerful tips on how to position yourself as the authority in your field, how to create brand ambassadors by forming an Advisory Board, and how to create a Repeatable Tagline™ that helps the positive buzz spread easier and faster.