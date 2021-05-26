newsbreak-logo
Tackling dumped nuclear waste gets priority in Russia’s Arctic Council leadership

By Thomas Nilsen, The Independent Barents Observer
arctictoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s Foreign Ministry invites international experts from the other Arctic nations to a June 2022 conference on how to recover the sunken radioactive and hazardous objects dumped by the Soviet Union on the seafloor east of Novaya Zemlya. No other places in the world’s oceans have more radioactive and nuclear...

