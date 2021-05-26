newsbreak-logo
Chariton, IA

You are invited to the Chariton Area Chamber/Main Street Annual Celebration June 11

Chariton Leader
 5 days ago

The Lucas County and Chariton community is invited to enjoy an evening together to celebrate our community’s 2021 honorees, hosted by Chariton Area Chamber/Main Street. Join us on Friday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at the Larry J. Clark Memorial Gazebo to celebrate our local honorees. Winners of community distinction will be presented and recognized by Chariton Chamber members and previous award recipients.

www.charitonleader.com
