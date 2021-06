A Pound man is found guilty of killing a Green Bay Preble High School student. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Jared Williquette on charges of Second Degree Reckless Homicide and Being Party to Armed Robbery. Williquette is one of three men accused of killing Frederico Abarca during a drug deal gone bad in February of 2019. He faces up to 65-years in prison when sentenced on July 12th. The other two suspects–Jarid Stevens and Gavin Rock–have plea hearings scheduled for next week.