COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police have identified a 62-year-old man who they say fell from a fishing boat and drowned on Friday morning. According to Sgt. Wayne Delk, officers were dispatched to GB's Lake - off of Hurt Road SW about a mile north of the East-West Connector - around 11:30 a.m. to reports of the drowning of 62-year-old Larry Jupiter. Authorities said it happened after the small boat he and his wife were on overturned.