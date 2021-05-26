newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Opinion/Green Sense: Having a green grilling season

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Memorial Day just around the corner and hotter weather already resulting in Shred-the-Peak alerts, it’s a good time to take a look at a favorite warm-weather outdoor activity that also keeps some of the heat out of your house -- grilling! A website with advice to reduce the environmental impact of grilling (thespruceeats.com) has some helpful hints we’d like to share.

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling Recipes#Natural Gas#Food Drink#Cooking Recipes#Vegetarian Recipes#Green#Simply Recipes#Indian#Switch#Vineyard Wind#Reading Climate Committee#Grilled Tofu#Charcoal Grills#Interesting Dishes#Bean Burgers#Quality Grills#Gas Grills#Recipe Ideas#Tomatoes#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksWicked Local

How to get your grill ready for grilling season

Now that the weather was warmed up, millions of Americans will be headed outside to fire up the grill for cookouts and barbecues. Not only is grilling a fun way to enjoy the outdoors, grilling your food can also be a healthier option for you and your family. Grilled meats...
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Welcome Grilling Season with Kebabs

True confession: I grill outside all year long. Memorial Day weekend just makes it official! This year, I won’t stand for anything bland to come off my grill — and, if I can help it, yours. An herby marinade sparked with a little crushed red pepper can add flavor to...
Food & DrinksOrlando Sentinel

Does decaf green tea have the same benefits?

Just 8 ounces of green tea contains between 20 and 50 milligrams of caffeine. While this is not an excessive amount — it is around three times less than the average cup of coffee — if you drink multiple cups a day, your caffeine intake can easily add up. If you are particularly sensitive to caffeine, or even if you’re just trying to cut back, decaf green tea is a great option.
Food & Drinksmensjournal.com

The Big Green Egg Is Still the Ultimate Cooker for BBQ Season

You’ve likely heard of the Big Green Egg from renowned pit masters and BBQ aficionados alike. Founded in 1974, it’s certainly not the new kid on the block, but we’re here to tell you about how this emerald beauty has drastically changed our outdoor grilling preferences, and why this cooker has endured over the years.
ShoppingHGTV

7 Best Charcoal Grills for Summer Grilling Season

If summer had a smell, it would be charcoal. It’s that open-your-back-door-and-know-your-neighbor-is-grilling-burgers smell. Charcoal means good things are about to happen, from gathering with family to celebrating holidays to staying outside as long as possible. The best part about charcoal grills is that it’s not fancy, fussy or expensive compared gas grills. If you’re a grilling newbie, a classic charcoal kettle is a perfect grill to start with, but just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s basic. Many grill masters around the world still opt for charcoal. Today’s charcoal grills come with some seriously cool features, from digital alerts to combo smokers. If you’re ready to kick off summer, AKA grilling season, we’ve rounded up the best charcoal grills you can order online for every budget and cooking style. Take a look at these top-rated buys and see which charcoal grill is right for you.
Homer, AKkbbi.org

Green Onions

Green onions are more than just a last-minute garnish. For this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood makes the classic Chinese snack scallion pancakes and a tamarind and burnt green onion dressing for some chicken salad. This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of...
RecipesEpicurious

Grilled Greens Are the Secret to a Better Summer Salad

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If I’m going to go through the trouble of lighting the Smokey Joe charcoal grill that I keep on my roof—a 20 minute-long process that involves a chimney, using my body as a human windshield, and many prayers—I’m going to grill everything in sight. Much like the Thanksgiving when my aunt set up a deep fryer for the turkey and the cousins spent the rest of the day plopping in battered Oreos and carrot sticks, I like to take advantage of this special cooking method by applying it to everything in my refrigerator. I’m grilling protein, certainly, but also bread, vegetables, fruit, and even cake if I have some. No course is left un-charred when the grill is lit at Chez Kendra—including, despite quizzical looks from my friends and loved ones, the salad.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Healthy Memorial Day Burger Ideas Straight From a Chef

This Memorial Day we have so many reasons to celebrate. Thankfully we can once again resume gathering with friends and family over good food and plenty of cheer. Nothing kicks off summer like a delicious burger, complete with all the toppings! And while I have nothing but love for a juicy beef burger, it's nice to switch things up a little and lean into the abundance of produce the season has to offer. These three healthy Memorial Day burger recipes will change the way you think about burgers. The addition of veggies inside and on top adds flavor, texture, and moisture. But no burger is complete without condiments and these all have unique combos that go way beyond ketchup and pickles!
Sioux Falls, SDcrossroadstoday.com

Bison Burgers with Caramelized Onions

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, owner and executive chef at Skajewski Catering, Nicholas Skajewski, creates an over-the-top thick bison burger with caramelized red onions accentuated with a touch of red wine. Served on a sweet brioche bun with a lemon-garlic aioli, it pairs well with summer side dishes. Bison Burgers...
RecipesSimply Recipes

Parchment Baked Fish and Vegetables with Chermoula

This super easy, all-in-one barramundi fish parchment bake with bell peppers, zucchini, onion, and asparagus gets an herb-forward finish from chermoula, a North African sauce made with cilantro, parsley, and a blend of spices. This healthy, aromatic dish is low in fat and carbs, but big on flavor. The best...
Recipesmodernfarmer.com

Frank Cooks: The Zero-Waste Chef

I was introduced to the concept of zero-waste cooking 18 months ago when I visited a restaurant in London that adhered to that philosophy. Silo Restaurant is the UK’s first zero-waste restaurant, and I left the eatery feeling grateful that someone was making a statement about food waste. So I...
Home & GardenPosted by
NJ.com

Our pursuit of the perfect expanse of bright green in suburbia | Opinion

It’s high-late spring in the New Jersey suburbs, and the air is abuzz with the sounds of machines. It’s the annual invasion of tractor-style lawnmowers, gas-powered leaf-blowers, and chain saws manned by an army of hourly-wage immigrants. As I walk my dogs through my own suburban neighborhood, I’m dazzled with the deep bright sense of it all: the emerald-green expanse of perfectly curated lawns, the wine-speckled pink of azalea and rhododendron, the enchanting scent of fading lilac.
Grocery & SupermaketStars and Stripes

VIDEO| Papaya pickles a healthy snack, rice topping

Growing up on Okinawa, I enjoyed papaya more often as a vegetable than as a fruit. Every once in a while, I would have some of the ripe orange fleshy fruit, but mostly it was ao papaya (blue papaya in Japanese) or green papaya we’d have at home. Papaya irichi,...
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Warm Potato Salad with Bacon & Onion, Lemon Bars

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, officially ringing in the barbecue season. If potato salad is on your list of side dishes to serve this holiday weekend, you might want to try this Warm Potato Salad with Bacon & Onion, which offers a different take on the traditional version. Since you leave the skins on the red potatoes, it’s also a colorful and attractive dish for your Memorial Day gathering.
Food & Drinksamericastestkitchen.com

For the Best Boiled Corn, Don’t Boil It At All

Fresh-corn season is too short to eat corn that’s anything but perfect. For good corn on the cob, drop it in boiling water. For perfect corn on the cob, drop it in boiling water—and then turn off the heat. Boiled corn might seem like something you don’t need a recipe...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Mango Black Bean Salad

Are you tired of the same potato salads and deviled eggs at every grill out and potluck? I’ve got just the recipe for you to try! This Mango Black Bean Salad is so unique and colorful, it’s sure to be the talk of the party. Not to mention, it’s absolutely bursting with flavor!
Immigrationcoastmonthly.com

Balsamic bliss

Greek immigrants greatly influence the upper Texas coast. Greeks traveled to the Americas mostly between 1890 and 1920, many as seamen. Many wanted to escape war with Turkey, the economic depression at the turn of the century and an expensive dowry system that forced many to seek their fortunes elsewhere, according to historians. Before the mass immigration, the earlier arrivals were adventurers, better known as pirates, with many sailing as part of Jean Laffite’s buccaneer fleet.
Austin, TXThe Daily Meal

Black Rice Salad

This salad is a great warm weather side dish thanks to the lemony vinaigrette and combination of fresh vegetables. Black rice is available at most natural food stores and some supermarkets. While it requires some cooking time and care, it has a wonderful nutty flavor. It's not surprising that this recipe originally came from a spa resort, as this salad is visually appealing, tasty and healthy—the very definition of spa cuisine.