newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Republicans to Defense Secretary: Left-Wing Extremism and Politicization Jeopardizing Military’s Legacy

By Kristina Wong
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty House Republicans sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, warning him that creeping left-wing extremism and politicization is jeopardizing the United States military’s status as one of the nation’s most respected institutions. The letter, led by Rep. Matt Rosendale, Sr. (R-MT), said:. We write to express...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Babin
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Ralph Norman
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Barry Loudermilk
Person
Andy Biggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#House Republicans#Diversity And Inclusion#Political Freedom#Republican Politics#National Politics#Political Protests#Homeland#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Green Berets#Delta Force#The United States Army#Ga#Md#Breitbart News#Twitter#Va#Politicization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
Ringgold, GAfox5atlanta.com

House Republicans condemn Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comments

RINGGOLD, Ga. - The leader of the House Republicans Conference has condemned Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for statements comparing people who received the COVID-19 vaccine to Jewish people during the Holocaust. In a statement, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy called Greene's tweets "wrong" and "appalling." Tuesday morning, Greene responded...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Statement Says Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is Wrong, and Her Intentional Decision to Compare the Horrors Of the Holocaust With Wearing Masks Is Appalling

May 25, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday morning, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) released the following statement:. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Ted Cruz Slams Left-Wing Bureaucrats for Bringing ‘Woke-ism’ to Military

Senate Foreign Affairs Committee member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Friday that it is "ridiculous" to see left-wing bureaucrats bringing 'woke-ism' to the U.S. Army in a new ad. The video sparked an immediate online reaction, with critics warning that the "joke" of an ad would undermine confidence in the strength of the U.S. military, as others posted comparisons to the Russian military's recruiting messages.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide

An unexpected Senate meltdown this week is prompting Democrats to re-evaluate what they can realistically accomplish this year in Congress. Senators were up until 2:52 a.m. on Friday trying to hammer out a deal on how to move forward on a bipartisan bill to improve U.S. competitiveness with China. In the end, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement and had to punt the legislation into next month.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Tells Fans to Carry Out ‘Armed Rebellion’ Against Government if Neccessary

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared next to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a Georgia rally Thursday night, giving MAGA fans the chance to see two of most crazed lawmakers in the land at one terrible event. They lived up to their billing, with Greene putting on a mocking Mexican accent, and Gaetz—having learned precisely zero lessons from the Capitol riot—spouting off about “armed rebellion.” After whining about conservatives being “canceled,” or, in other words, being removed from social media for inciting hate and violence, the congressman moved on to talk about the Second Amendment. “It’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports,” he said. “The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tweeted a clip of the speech and said: “This is not speech protected by the First Amendment. This is beyond yelling fire in a theater.”
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...