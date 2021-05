Playmobil has had some really awesome sets these last couple of years, but their best has been their line of sets based around the Dreamworks Dragons films and show. Some of the best toys on the market right now, they have gone whole hog into producing some of the best fantasy toys that I have seen on the shelf in a good long time, and their new wave of sets puts what has come before to shame. Featuring a set for each of the main Dragons, they were kind enough over at Playmobil to send the new wave over to show everyone, so let's take a look at what is available and why you need to get them.