As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

publicradioeast.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

Public Healththelakewoodscoop.com

Opinion: Stop the Stupidity, It’s Enough Already | Avi Gutfreund

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, announced today that Americans don’t have to wear face masks while outdoors because the risk of spreading Covid-19 outside is less than minimal. Now, I’m no medical expert, but didn’t we all know that already? I think we all knew this a year ago, when parks were still locked up despite no evidence of kids in a playground posing any sort of risk to anyone.
Public HealthNature.com

Divisive COVID ‘lab leak’ debate prompts dire warnings from researchers

Allegations that COVID escaped from a Chinese lab make it harder for nations to collaborate on ending the pandemic — and fuel online bullying, some scientists say. Calls to investigate Chinese laboratories have reached a fever pitch in the United States, as Republican leaders allege that the coronavirus causing the pandemic was leaked from one, and as some scientists argue that this ‘lab leak’ hypothesis requires a thorough, independent inquiry. But for many researchers, the tone of the growing demands is unsettling. They say the volatility of the debate could thwart efforts to study the virus’s origins.
Mental Healthkhn.org

As Case Numbers Fall, Experts Start To Consider The End Of The Pandemic

Stat reports on how previous epidemics and pandemics hold clues for the end of covid, while NBC News covers psychologists' warnings that the return to normality may have long-term mental health effects. We’re approaching the year-and-a-half mark of the globe’s collective experience with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 pandemic...
Public HealthKTVZ

Half of US states have fully vaccinated at least 50% of adults. We need to keep going to prevent future outbreaks, official says

At least 25 states — plus Washington, DC — have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adults, data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Those states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New...
Public HealthNature.com

Health systems resilience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from 28 countries

Health systems resilience is key to learning lessons from country responses to crises such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In this perspective, we review COVID-19 responses in 28 countries using a new health systems resilience framework. Through a combination of literature review, national government submissions and interviews with experts, we conducted a comparative analysis of national responses. We report on domains addressing governance and financing, health workforce, medical products and technologies, public health functions, health service delivery and community engagement to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We then synthesize four salient elements that underlie highly effective national responses and offer recommendations toward strengthening health systems resilience globally.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

3 lessons the COVID-19 pandemic can teach us about preventing chronic diseases

Forty-four per cent of Canadian adults live with at least one chronic health condition such as heart disease, diabetes or a mood disorder. Up to 80 per cent of these conditions can be prevented. However, chronic disease prevention and health promotion are not taken seriously enough. Instead, Canadian health care is focused on treating acute and chronic conditions. As a result, the treatment of chronic diseases costs our health-care system $68 billion per year and overburdens health-care providers. While the pandemic has focused the world’s attention on how to prevent infectious disease, many of the lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention can...
Public HealthNature.com

Rise and fall of the global conversation and shifting sentiments during the COVID-19 pandemic

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 120 (2021) Cite this article. Social media (e.g., Twitter) has been an extremely popular tool for public health surveillance. The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is the first pandemic experienced by a world connected through the internet. We analyzed 105+ million tweets collected between March 1 and May 15, 2020, and Weibo messages compiled between January 20 and May 15, 2020, covering six languages (English, Spanish, Arabic, French, Italian, and Chinese) and represented an estimated 2.4 billion citizens worldwide. To examine fine-grained emotions during a pandemic, we built machine learning classification models based on deep learning language models to identify emotions in social media conversations about COVID-19, including positive expressions (optimistic, thankful, and empathetic), negative expressions (pessimistic, anxious, sad, annoyed, and denial), and a complicated expression, joking, which has not been explored before. Our analysis indicates a rapid increase and a slow decline in the volume of social media conversations regarding the pandemic in all six languages. The upsurge was triggered by a combination of economic collapse and confinement measures across the regions to which all the six languages belonged except for Chinese, where only the latter drove conversations. Tweets in all analyzed languages conveyed remarkably similar emotional states as the epidemic was elevated to pandemic status, including feelings dominated by a mixture of joking with anxious/pessimistic/annoyed as the volume of conversation surged and shifted to a general increase in positive states (optimistic, thankful, and empathetic), the strongest being expressed in Arabic tweets, as the pandemic came under control.
Michigan StateWWMTCw

Experts worry of COVID-19 mutations as Michigan vaccination rates fall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vaccination rates in Michigan continued to slow, leading to concerns among health officials and infectious disease experts that if herd immunity isn’t achieved soon, a dangerous, potentially vaccine-resistant variant could pop up. COVID-19 vaccines protect against known variants, including the highly contagious variant first seen in the...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases near 168 million; CDC urges unvaccinated to take cautions over holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.48 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.16 million and deaths with 590,941, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 131 million people, or 39.5% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 164 million, or 49.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50% are now fully vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned unvaccinated Americans that they will need to take precautions over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will need to wear face masks in public and socially distance, the New York Times reported.
ScienceCBS News

Expert discusses report on Wuhan COVID-19 cases, latest on vaccine

A Wall Street Journal report says lab researchers in Wuhan, China, sought hospital care for "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness" in November 2019, a month before the first case of coronavirus was officially confirmed there. Dr. Jessica Justman, senior technical director at ICAP and associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with her reaction, plus insights into reports of heart problems in a small number of vaccinated young adults.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Unvaccinated Shouldn't Rely on General COVID-19 Protection

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. People who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't rely on general protection from those who have been inoculated, according to CNN. Although the U.S. is hitting major vaccination milestones and COVID-19 cases are dropping, those who...