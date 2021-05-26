Linden Tree Coffeehouse to host virtual folk concert

The Linden Tree Coffeehouse of Wakefield and The Ivy Chord Coffeehouse of Reading will host a livestreaming concert with Reggie Harris and Pat Wictor on June 5. Both have been audience favorites who had planned to return to Wakefield live this season before COVID-19. Links to the live program will be posted on Linden Tree's Facebook and web pages. This is the final show of Linden Tree Coffeehouse’s 36th season of acoustic music concerts.