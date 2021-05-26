newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakefield, MA

Linden Tree Coffeehouse to host virtual folk concert

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linden Tree Coffeehouse of Wakefield and The Ivy Chord Coffeehouse of Reading will host a livestreaming concert with Reggie Harris and Pat Wictor on June 5. Both have been audience favorites who had planned to return to Wakefield live this season before COVID-19. Links to the live program will be posted on Linden Tree's Facebook and web pages. This is the final show of Linden Tree Coffeehouse’s 36th season of acoustic music concerts.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Wakefield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Dj#Food Drink#Folk Music#New Music#Live Music#Blues Music#Linden Tree#Kim Reggie Harris#Gospel Song#Wakefield Ma 01880#Paypal#Facebook#Acoustic Music Concerts#Gospel Traditions#Honor Rural Blues#Audience Favorites#Genre Stretching Tunes#Love#Drawing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Massachusetts StateBerkshire Eagle

Mass MoCA kicks off summer season May 29 with James Turrell's Skyspace opening

NORTH ADAMS — Mass MoCA is ready to welcome back summer with the return of its traditional Memorial Day weekend summer kickoff celebration. The museum will celebrate the opening of two installations — James Turrell's Skyspace C.A.V.U. and Shaun Leonardo's "You Walk..." and a concert featuring vocalist Julianna Barwick and harpist Mary Lattimore on Saturday, May 29. The celebration also marks the return of Mass MoCA's extended hours. Beginning May 29, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, through Oct. 14.
Lowell, MAactionunlimited.com

Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Close Out MCC’s Spring Concert Series

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring 2020 semester, Middlesex Community College has been creative in offering online courses, programs and events. This includes MCC’s “A World of Music” concerts run by the Music department, who will close out the Spring 2021 series with a performance by the Lowell Chamber Orchestra.
Wakefield, MAWicked Local

Wakefield religious listings

Location: 273 Vernon St., Wakefield. Pastor: The Rev. Glenn M. Mortimer. Hello and virtual hugs and prayers to you all! Due to the state of emergency in the commonwealth, all of our worship services as well as church and rental group activities have been suspended until the state of emergency is lifted.