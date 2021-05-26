newsbreak-logo
RMLD honors high school art contest

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) honored the participants and winners of its fourth annual public power-themed high school art contest at a virtual awards ceremony on May 12. Commissioners Philip Pacino and John Stempeck presented the awards. The theme of the contest was resilience. The pandemic has presented many...

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art School#High School Students#Public Art#Virtual School#Rmld#Citizens Advisory Board#Artwork#Inspiration#Learning#Community Service
