A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash on U.S. 15 in Sumter County. The incident happened on Sunday at around 10:50 a.m. on U.S. 15 near Lewis Road, according to troopers. A 2011 Infinity was traveling north along with a 1986 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle rider made an unlawful lane change and struck the Infinity, troopers say. The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died.