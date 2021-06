(Glenwood) For the first week in over one year, Mills County reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly report from May 25 to June 1. “It’s a monumental relief to be on this side of the pandemic,” said Mills County Public Health Director Julie Lynes. “Cases rose sharply just before Thanksgiving last year, with a record 220 positive cases in Mills County, in a week reporting period. We urge anyone who has not yet received the vaccine to schedule an appointment now. Our goal is to get the vaccine to 100-percent of our community, so everyone is protected.”