Beautiful start to the week with clear morning conditions, light variable winds and a slight morning chill, however we'll warm up nicely today. High pressure will dominate our forecast and result in ultra warm conditions and above average temperatures all week. Be advised with warm weather and outdoor activity, rivers are still cold and dangerous for prolonged exposure. There is the potential for hypothermia in cold natural waters. Currents in canals are also something to be aware of, with outdoor activities, especially with children, pets, and ATVs along waterways.