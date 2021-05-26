Cancel
Glovo Takes Over Delivery Hero’s Balkan Business For $207 Million

By PYMNTS
 8 days ago
Delivery platform Delivery Hero announced on Wednesday (May 26) that Glovo will acquire the company’s operations in the Balkans. “Delivery Hero has built a clear leading business in the Balkan region in the last couple of years,” said Nikas Ostberg, CEO of the German-based company. “However, with a lot of operational priorities on our plate, we believe Glovo would be better positioned to continue building an amazing experience for our customers in this region.”

