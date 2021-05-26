Cancel
Oklahoma State

OSDH: NW Oklahoma gains 20 virus-related deaths in weekly update

By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News and Eagle
 13 days ago

ENID, Okla. — Twenty residents in Northwest Oklahoma, including eight in Enid, were among the 373 deaths the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported in the past week. OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,291 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,386 deaths, a weekly increase of 50, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

www.enidnews.com
