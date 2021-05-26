Taylor Swift Fans Are Attacking Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram
It’s no secret that Olivia Rodrigo is a Swiftie. The Sour artist has been publicly and privately showing her support for Taylor Swift since she was a very young girl. As a singer and songwriter herself, Rodrigo looks up to Swift and she even interpolated Swift’s song “New Year’s Day” on her song “1 step forward, 3 steps back.” Swift has also shown her support of Rodrigo, but it seems some of the evermore artist’s fans aren’t pleased with the “good 4 u” singer and are leaving hateful comments on her Instagram page.www.cheatsheet.com