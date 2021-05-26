Taylor Swift Fans Are Attacking Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram

“I want it to be, like, messy,” Olivia Rodrigo explains, right between the classy orchestral feint and the jagged power-chord guitar riff that comes crashing in to replace it. What immediately follows lives up to that description in one sense: a raw and aggressive rock song called “brutal” that gives voice to the 18-year-old singer’s anger, anxiety, and exasperation. In another sense the opening track on Rodrigo’s debut album Sour quite tidily sums up her situation as she sees it. “I’m so insecure I think/ That I’ll die before I drink/ And I’m so caught up in the news/ Of who likes me and who hates you,” begins Rodrigo, the biggest breakout pop star of 2021 by far. “And I’m so tired that I might/ Quit my job, start a new life/ And they’d all be so disappointed/ ‘Cause who am I if not exploited?”