The Pockets and the Pits Along Humboldt’s Rural Road to Herd Immunity

As the roller-coaster of vaccine rollout went from limited distribution to a more efficient large-scale effort lately, the County’s Health Department has been able to fully inoculate 38% of Humboldt residents age 12 and up as of May 25. The distribution of vaccines throughout the hills and valleys of the County has seen varying results, with vaccine hesitancy being identified as a multi-faceted barrier to access for our rural areas. While Humboldt anticipates the grand reopening of California’s economy on June 15, local Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman particularly advised local business owners to get vaccinated before that date in order to ensure a healthy summer and a smooth transition back to business as usual.