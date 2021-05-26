Border Patrol nabs 10 sex offenders crossing border in Texas
TEXAS - The U.S. Border Patrol says its officers arrested 10 convicted sex offenders who attempted to illegally cross the U.S. border into Texas from Mexico. "The majority of these criminals were apprehended in our sector’s most remote areas, attempting to avoid detection by crossing far from populated areas, "said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. "Our agents’ sign cutting and tracking skills were instrumental in capturing these criminals, preventing them from infiltrating our communities."www.fox5ny.com