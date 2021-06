Daniel Weinstein really loves his job. “Chef Daniel,” as he’s known in his professional circles, works in recipe development and testing at berry giant Driscoll’s, and he talks about it with such infectious enthusiasm that by the end of our conversation, berries are all I can think about. Weinstein came to cooking in what he considers an unlikely way – his background is in science and museums. He worked at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and then as an assistant director at the California Academy of Sciences, driving back and forth from San Francisco to Seaside. That got old. So he started culinary school “for fun,” found the Driscoll’s job and ended up as a chef. He says this path makes him a perfect person for the job of recipe testing, because he approaches recipes from a home cook perspective. “We are really serious about bringing these recipes to our website in a way that is really approachable, really easy,” he says.