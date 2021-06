The May gray of the past year is finally dissipating and we're entering June with a sunny ray of hope! Netflix in June will debut new Netflix anime series like Trese and Godzilla Singular Point, original Netflix films like Fatherhood and The Ice Road, as well as future animated Netflix classics like America: The Motion Picture and Sweet Tooth. So here are a few of our picks of new anime, original TV shows, and movies coming to Netflix in June 2021. New to Netflix is IGN's monthly Netflix recommendations for some of the new and best Netflix movies, shows, and anime.