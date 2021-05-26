Pride Shop

Performance. Passion. Pride. Welcome to the A&M-Commerce Department of Music! Here you will discover a vibrant community of performers and scholars, world-class faculty, and programs built on a strong record of success and designed to prepare musicians for careers in the 21st century. For more than 100 years, we have provided students with an unparalleled academic and musical experience through performing, teaching, conducting and composing music. With over 300 music majors, the Department of Music offers world-class performing experiences, yet maintains small class sizes that are taught by actual professors, not graduate students.