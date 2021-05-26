Pride Shop

Our brand is more than a logo. It’s the feeling we leave behind when a prospective student heads home after their first campus tour or finishes a phone call with a financial aid counselor. It’s each email response to a current student who needs help. It’s our personality as an institution and the quality and reputation of the educational experience we provide. Simply put, it’s the sum of every individual’s perception and experience when they interact with us. Following the brand guidelines ensures that all of us in the university community present our brand to the world in a consistent, distinctive and compelling way.