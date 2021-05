In other health news about children, Axios reports on a poll that shows nearly 70% of LGBTQ youth surveyed found more acceptance when online than in person at home or school. Psychiatrist Tami Benton was recently called to the emergency department about a child whose family had concerns about the girl’s suicidal threats to run into traffic and end her life. The child was only 5 years old. Both of the child’s parents had lost their jobs. The mother was struggling with depression, stressed by the demands of the pandemic. (Raman, 5/19)