OSU president Kristina Johnson brings entrepreneur's energy to a challenging first year

“It’s hard to have first impressions in such an unusual year.”. That understatement comes from Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer. It’s early February, and Fischer is talking with Kristina Johnson about her first few months as the president of Ohio State University amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They share a stage at the Boathouse Restaurant, where Johnson is the guest of honor for a livestreamed, socially distanced, Columbus Metropolitan Club forum featuring her and Fischer, a member of the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.