The sale is Friday, June 4th from 12-7 pm and Saturday, June 5th from 9 am-1 pm at the Game and Fishing Building on the Steele County Fairgrounds (1601 S. Cedar St.). One of the nation's oldest conservation groups, the Owatonna Izaak Walton League, sponsors the sale annually. All the profits from the sale go toward the creation and development of educational activities for area youth and leadership training for chapter members.