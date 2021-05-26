Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

9 Doping Scandals That Changed Sports

By Sara Kettler
HISTORY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout history, athletes have been willing to ingest just about anything to improve their performance on the field. Some ancient Greeks turned to figs, while others used mushrooms, and ancient Egyptians believed that ground mule hooves could boost their athletic prowess. In 1807, an endurance walker in Britain took laudanum to stay awake around the clock in a competition. A runner in the 1904 Olympic marathon imbibed a mixture of strychnine, raw eggs, and brandy and won his race (though he barely survived and quickly quit the sport). And in the 1930s an English football club bragged about dosing its players with monkey gland extract.

www.history.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Tom Simpson
Person
Lance Armstrong
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Tour De France#Sports History#British Athletics#Football History#Women Sports#Greeks#Egyptians#English#East German#The East Germans#Canadian#American#Communist#French#Festina#San Francisco Giants#World Anti Doping Agency#U S Anti Doping Agency#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
News Break
MLB
Place
Sydney
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerDerrick

Argentine doctors find irregularities in Maradona's death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A medical report on the death of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday said the Argentine soccer legend agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized. The medical panel worked for two...
MLStimbers.com

Timbers primed for historic night at Mexico's soccer mecca

MEXICO CITY — Estadio Azteca was part of the charm when the Portland Timbers were drawn into the same part of the Concacaf Champions League bracket as Club América. Win, and you not only get a shot at the biggest club in North America. You get a chance to matchup with them at one of the world’s iconic venues.
FIFAPosted by
InsideHook

Unsettling New Details Emerge in Diego Maradona’s Death

Last November, the world of soccer lost a legend when Diego Maradona died at the age of 60. Maradona had a larger-than-life public persona and a talent for stunning feats whenever he played the game. (This account of a single game he played in Toronto near the end of his career is well worth reading.) Maradona’s death left a void in the sport; he’s the kind of athlete who seemed ubiquitous, and it’s difficult to imagine the next World Cup without him there in some capacity.
NBAfroggyweb.com

LeBron James ‘Chosen One’ jersey, Maradona boots head to auction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A high-school basketball jersey worn by LeBron James on a famous Sports Illustrated cover will go up for auction in July among 500 other pieces of sports memorabilia, Julien’s Auctions said on Wednesday. James was 17 when he wore the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey...
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Maradona’s ideal teammate eleven

Pumpido He shared three World Cups with Maradona and lifted the Cup with him in Mexico. He played as a goalkeeper first in Unión de Santa Fé and later in Club Atlético River Plate and in the Argentine team for the Mexico ’86 and Italy 90 World Cups. His last club before retiring was Lanús.
SportsBBC

Sport 2050: Three ways attending sport as a fan could change

Being a sports fan in 2020 and 2021 has been a very different experience. Fast forward to 2050, and there are a number of other factors that will likely create further dramatic changes in the world - resulting in the sports fan's matchday experience looking very different in 30 years' time.
NFLSportsnet.ca

Sports world remains committed to change one year after George Floyd’s death

The murder of George Floyd while in police custody last May ignited a movement around the world that brought necessary focus to systemic racism and discrimination. That movement had a considerable impact on the sports world, as players took a leading role in the conversation around addressing social injustices, leading to important discussions surrounding the part professional sports leagues must play in enacting real change. One year later, those conversations continue as the world remembers Floyd and reflects on his legacy.
Sportsswimswam.com

CAS Sets Sun Yang Retrial Over Doping Incident for Next Week

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that a retrial for controversial Chinese swim star Sun Yang is set for next week. The retrial is in regards to an incident with a doping collection agent in September of 2018. Sun Yang was originally found guilty by CAS, and handed an 8-year ban, which Yang appealed to the Swiss Tribunal. The Swiss Tribunal then overturned the CAS ruling on the basis of racist tweets that were sent by the president of the CAS panel.
Sportsfai.org

Anti-doping: Update on the dispute between WADA and RUSADA

FAI followed with a watchful eye the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). The outcome of the dispute has implications for the FAI community and its events, as FAI is an IOC-recognised Federation and a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code. WADA has...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Kazuto Ioka Cleared By Japanese Boxing Commission of Doping Charges

Kazuto Ioka has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a doping investigation surrounding the biggest win of his career, although the ruling hasn’t exactly left him in a celebratory mood. The Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) confirmed to local media that Ioka (26-2, 15KOs) was no longer subject to punishment over...
SportsSwimInfo

Shayna Jack Hearing Set For Late June as Sport Integrity Australia Seeks to Have Her Doping Ban Extended

Shayna Jack Hearing Set For Late June as Sport Integrity Australia Seeks to Have Her Doping Ban Extended. Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) will be appealing the two-year doping suspension of Australian sprinter Shayna Jack after she tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol before the 2019 World Championships. Jack’s four-year ban was reduced to two years after a hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and SIA are appealing that verdict, asking for the full four-year ban to be served.
Sportsathleticsweekly.com

Flashback to Usain Bolt’s ‘forgotten world record’

On May 31 in 2008 a relatively unknown Jamaican sprinter captured his first world record at 100m, writes Charlie Gordon. On a murky evening in New York City, 21-year-old Usain Bolt towers over his competition even when stooped in his blocks awaiting starter’s orders. Alongside him is Tyson Gay, reigning...