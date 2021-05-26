newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube said it took action on ads featuring Belarus hostage videos

By Louise Matsakis
restofworld.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube ran advertisements featuring confession videos published by Belarusian authorities of detained journalist and activist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, according to a number of people on social media. Protasevich and Sapega were captured by Belarus security officials on Sunday after their flight to Lithuania from Greece was intercepted. In a video released the next day — which Protasevich’s father said was clearly made under distress — the activist admitted to helping organize anti-government protests in Belarus last year. Government officials also released a similar video of Sapega.

restofworld.org
Alexander Lukashenko
Donald Trump
Greece
Google
Behind Viral Videos
