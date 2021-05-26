YouTube said it took action on ads featuring Belarus hostage videos
YouTube ran advertisements featuring confession videos published by Belarusian authorities of detained journalist and activist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, according to a number of people on social media. Protasevich and Sapega were captured by Belarus security officials on Sunday after their flight to Lithuania from Greece was intercepted. In a video released the next day — which Protasevich’s father said was clearly made under distress — the activist admitted to helping organize anti-government protests in Belarus last year. Government officials also released a similar video of Sapega.restofworld.org