Midland, MI

Prep roundup: May 24-25

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow High freshman pitcher Delaney Belding threw a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 12 in the nightcap, as the Chargers rebounded from an 8-7 loss in game one to beat visiting Gladwin 6-1 in game two in nonleague softball on Monday. Delaney Conley took the loss, going 6 2/3 innings...

