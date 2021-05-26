A Day Following Mecklenburg County’s Only State Wildlife Enforcement Officer

Sampson Parker Jr. drives slowly down the access road toward Nance Cove and a group with fishing rods and lines in the water. This is a lakeside spot where Parker likes to park his N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission F-150, behind high grass just before the bend that leads to the parking area. Folks eye the murky, greenish-brown water for catfish or spotted bass, or they try to conceal the beer they shouldn’t have out here. They’re too tied up in what they’re doing to notice the truck or the young man in the khaki shirt and olive drab pants who peers at them through binoculars from the cab.