newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

A Day Following Mecklenburg County’s Only State Wildlife Enforcement Officer

By Greg Lacour
charlottemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSampson Parker Jr. drives slowly down the access road toward Nance Cove and a group with fishing rods and lines in the water. This is a lakeside spot where Parker likes to park his N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission F-150, behind high grass just before the bend that leads to the parking area. Folks eye the murky, greenish-brown water for catfish or spotted bass, or they try to conceal the beer they shouldn’t have out here. They’re too tied up in what they’re doing to notice the truck or the young man in the khaki shirt and olive drab pants who peers at them through binoculars from the cab.

www.charlottemagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
State
South Carolina State
City
Camden, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#A Forest#South Park Season#Latta Nature Preserve#Unc Charlotte#The Wildlife Commission#Covid#Bass Pro Shops#Blythe Construction#Cabarrus County#Officer#Lincoln Counties#Mountain Island Lake#Catawba River#Forested Rural Counties#Deer Hunters#Deer Hunting Season#Boaters#Parking#Carolinas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food operators listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected in April, according to data pulled May 13 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Posted by
WFAE

In-Depth On Mecklenburg County's Proposed Budget, Battles With CMS

This is the time of year the Charlotte and Mecklenburg County governments prepare their budgets. Last week, we went through portions of Charlotte’s budget. Today, we’ve invited County Manager Dena Diorio, budget director Adrian Cox and County Commission Chair George Dunlap to explain Mecklenburg's proposed $1.99 billion budget. The recommendations...
corneliustoday.com

COVID-19 update May 17; new cases down 22.3%

May 17. By Dave Yochum. The NC Dept. of Health & Human Services today reported 688 new COVID-19 cases, and 28 deaths since Friday attributable to the coronavirus. One of them was in Huntersville. The median of the past seven days of reported results (1,501 cases) statewide is 22.3 percent...
CharlotteObserver.com

‘We really see a need.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Library wants to get rid of late fines.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library intends to soon stop fining patrons for overdue books, joining a growing national trend to support some of the most vulnerable library patrons. The plan, pending approval from county commissioners, would allow tens of thousands of Mecklenburg residents to reclaim their library privileges — and start...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
CharlotteObserver.com

Hey Democrats and Republicans, bossing NC educators won’t help NC schools

There may be no profession more publicly and thoroughly second-guessed than educators. From parents to public officials to lawmakers, people believe they know better — or perhaps could do better — than those who educate our children. Some of this drumbeat is borne from a genuine concern that student and...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Kannapolis downtown development project earns honor, so does Salisbury’s Cheerwine Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Centralina Regional Council announced the recipients of the Region of Excellence Awards in a virtual ceremony. Presented annually, these awards recognize individuals, communities and organizations for their outstanding achievements in support of Centralina’s mission to expand opportunity and improve quality of life in the nine-county, Centralina region which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

NC eases mask mandate, but some Charlotte businesses aren’t ready to relax policy

Charlotte residents have a lot to smile about — and for the first time in more than a year, those facial expressions won’t need to be obscured by a mask. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday lifted most mask mandates, effective immediately, signaling an accelerated path to pre-pandemic “normal.“ All gathering limits and social distancing requirements are lifting, too, Cooper said.