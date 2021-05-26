newsbreak-logo
Brookdale, NJ

Health Science Pinning Ceremonies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 graduating class of Brookdale Community College’s Health Science Institute was recognized for their accomplishments at the Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 17 and Allied Health Pinning Ceremony on May 18. The pinning ceremony has a long, rich history, and the practice is now standard in nursing schools across...

Brookdale, NJ
David Stout
