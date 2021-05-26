Health Science Pinning Ceremonies

Brookdale is celebrating with Dr. Thomas Berke, Dr. Terry Konn, and Professor Howard Miller who were recently honored for founding the Global Citizenship Distinction (GCD). “We dared the faculty to get the students to care,” Konn said. “This idea has evolved into several ideas and several other clubs on campus that are now involved in globally related activities. It is not just their focus on women or the environment; most clubs are thinking globally. This concept has expanded.” These founding faculty are proudest that global citizenship has become increasingly integrated at Brookdale. Through the hard work of Janice Thomas, Director of the International Education Center (IEC) and Professor Kelsey Maki, the faculty liaison to IEC for the last six years, and all the faculty members involved, the Global Citizenship Project thrives. For ten years, GCD students who met specific criteria and engaged in globally focused course curricular and co-curricular activities can earn Global Citizenship Distinction (GCD) at graduation, which is the highest GCP honor for our students. Today, the Global Citizenship Project is embraced by the staff, community, faculty, and students at Brookdale, as GCP offers over thirty globally enhanced classes representing all academic institutes. “We have reached a point of internationalizing our campus and our curriculum, and our activities. I think we should be very proud of that across the nation,” said Konn. “The GCP is really in the DNA of Brookdale now,” said Thomas.