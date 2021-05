After bulldozing its way to a national championship in 2019, the ship sunk for LSU football in 2020 as the Tigers went a mere 5-5 on top of implementing a self-imposed bowl ban. So just how can LSU find its way back to SEC contention when the 2021 season kicks off? That's no simple question, though 247Sports Josh Pate took a crack at finding an answer during a recent episode of The Late Kick.