Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Harding Academy has special year in 2020-21

By Mark Buffalo sports@thedailycitizen.com
Daily Citizen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI guess I was in the right place at the right time. Five state championships in a single school year proves that. When I became sports editor of The Daily Citizen, I knew Harding Academy’s athletic programs were usually pretty good, especially in football and baseball. The football team had just won its second consecutive state championship when I took over a month later. However, I shot the title game for The Daily Citizen so I feel some connection to that title.

www.thedailycitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Boys Basketball#Athletic Director#Football Team#School Year#Assistant Director#State Championships#The Daily Citizen#Harding Academy#Bull Durham#Walnut Ridge#Lady Wildcats#Harding Academy Boys#Outstanding Coaches#Benton#Coach Garner#Coach Turley#Murfreesboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Green Forest, ARcarrollconews.com

State champions!Tigers top Harding Academy for Class 3A crown

When Green Forest High School graduate Eric Perez returned to his alma mater to coach soccer, his mind was already imagining the possibilities. Perez, who played for the Tigers’ 2014 Class 4A state championship team, wondered how it would feel to coach Green Forest to a second state title. Now...
High SchoolMorganton News Herald

M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Amore Connelly leads WJ boys sports for 2020-21

Amore Connelly has been named Walter Johnson Middle School’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year after dominating eighth-grade seasons in both basketball and football. And, according to his coaches, Connelly not only displayed excellent athleticism, but thrived in encouraging and believing in his teammates. In both...
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

2020-21 high school sports: 'A year that seemed like a decade'

It's been a high school sports year unlike any other. After the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 wiped out all spring sports seasons, and after another spike in cases caused the shutdown of Washington County Public Schools' summer in-person voluntary conditioning workouts earlier than planned, the 2020-21 school year brought with it tremendous uncertainty.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

FSU's Kotchman named 2020-21 Academic All-American of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University senior guard Sierra Kotchman was named the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for NCAA Division II women’s basketball, as chosen by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Kotchman is the all-time leading scorer in Mountain East...
Green Forest, ARcarrollconews.com

Lady Tigers can’t overcome injuries, Harding Academy

For most of the first half Saturday, the Green Forest Lady Tigers held their own against a fast, physical Harding Academy squad in the championship game of the Class 3A girls state soccer tournament. In the end, however, the Lady Tigers couldn’t overcome the combination of a difficult opponent and...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

2020-21: A Penn College year of overcoming celebrated

After a quiet start, Pennsylvania College of Technology athletes had a roaring finish. A 2020-21 school year that began with the fall and winter sports seasons being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended with an unprecedented spring that saw new heights reached. In marking the college’s seventh season as...
Martin, TNradionwtn.com

FORD, PERRY VOTED AS UT MARTIN ATHLETES OF THE YEAR FOR 2020-21 SEASON

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin athletic department and presenting partner Leaders Credit Union announced cross country/track standout Ryan Ford as its Bob Carroll Male Athlete of the Year and women’s basketball star Chelsey Perry as its Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign.
SportsNiles Daily Star

COLUMN: Wrapping up the 2020-21 sports year

As we close in on another sports year, I want to take a moment to look back at some of our teams’ challenges due to COVID-19. It seems as if not a week went by without several players, and even sometimes entire sports teams, sidelined, mainly because of contact tracing. I have wondered as the past few months went by if we would have seen the same thing this past winter if rapid testing was done on all the athletes instead of just wrestling teams?
College SportsStanly News & Press

Pfeiffer Athletics announces 2020-21 special awards

Four individuals have been selected as special award recipients from the Pfeiffer University Athletic Department. These awards are given annually to student-athletes that not only excel on the field, but exemplify the complete term of student-athlete. N.E. Lefko Sportsmanship Awards. Senior baseball player Kyler Fairchild (Taylorsville, N.C.) is the male...
Calhoun County, TXportlavacawave.com

Whitaker reviews Calhoun 2020-21 sports year

The 2020-21 Calhoun High School athletics year was a season with memorable moments for the Sandcrabs and Sandies. The Calhoun athletic teams completed a full season of sports for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Last year baseball, softball, track and field, and powerlifting had their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dallas, TXndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas’ sports teams enjoyed ‘a successful year’ in 2020-21

The Bulldogs qualified for the UIL football playoffs for the first time since 1952, breaking a 68-year drought. In his second season at North Dallas, head Coach Bobby Estes guided the Bulldogs to the playoffs. Athletic coordinator and football coach Bobby Estes recently reflected on North Dallas’ sports programs this...
High SchoolPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Athletes of the Year in the GHSA for 2020-21

Sports in the Georgia High School Association for the 2020-21 school year looked different than in past seasons, but at least the games were played. The pandemic that led to the cancellation of spring sports in 2020 also brought about a lot of changes in the recently concluded school year. Schools and teams spent much of their time dealing with COVID-19 testing, quarantines, game postponements and cancellations, mask mandates, social-distancing requirements, limited attendance at games, and new sanitization procedures. Through it all, however, every GHSA sport reached its championship conclusion.