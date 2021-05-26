Harding Academy has special year in 2020-21
I guess I was in the right place at the right time. Five state championships in a single school year proves that. When I became sports editor of The Daily Citizen, I knew Harding Academy's athletic programs were usually pretty good, especially in football and baseball. The football team had just won its second consecutive state championship when I took over a month later. However, I shot the title game for The Daily Citizen so I feel some connection to that title.