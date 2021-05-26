Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

How to to_string in Rust

loige.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Rust, there are several ways to turn a value into a string. In this article, we will explore a few different ways and discuss what are the most idiomatic approaches depending on the context you are currently working on. Personally, I have been quite confused for a while on...

loige.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Values#Success#Impl Credentials#Debug Trait#Specific Traits#Things#String Behavior#Display Trait#Tostring Trait#Context#Debug Mode#Macro#Abstractions#Return Types#Api Credentials#Implementing Tostring#Credentials Values#Arguments#Sensitive Information#Quick Note
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Rust
Related
ComputersInfoworld

Rust 2021 edition promises better ‘feel’

Rust 2021, the planned third edition of the Rust programming language due in October, is expected to significantly improve how Rust feels in practice, resulting from a number of small changes. In a May 11 bulletin, the Rust 2021 edition working group cited changes including a new prelude to the...
Coding & Programmingbeachape.com

Structural Typing in Rust

Have you ever wanted to write a structurally typed function in Rust? Do you spend a lot of time and effort getting your Rust structs just so, and want to DRY-out data access for common field paths without declaring a new trait and implementing it for each struct (let’s say, Cat and Dog both have a name: String field)? If so, read on.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Variables, data types, and print statements oh my!

The Journey of 1000 scripts begins with a single line of code, a wise man might have said. Learning to program is a daunting task, I myself have been a beginner so many times whenever I'm learning new frameworks or different programming languages. Through my experience, I have been able to get many people started on their own programming journey with little or no prior experience. This is my own spin on some bread and butter Python concepts that every programmer needs to keep in mind daily. I will introduce the concept of variables, data types, and print statements (oh my!) before showing some examples to help you get started!
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Build an EDA App in Python

Exploratory data analysis (EDA) is an essential and preliminary first steps for exploring and summarizing the main characteristics of datasets. EDA provides the means to help us better understand variables and their relationships. This is achieved by non-graphical (descriptive statistics) and graphical (data visualization) techniques. In this article, we will...
Coding & Programmingmaketecheasier.com

How to Run a Python Script on Mac

Python is a very Mac-style language. It ditches many of the syntax conventions of traditional programming languages in favor of human-readable code, tab-based hierarchy, and abstracted memory management. It’s a great first programming language, although there are some tasks not covered in many tutorials – for example, running a Python script on macOS.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

6 Tips To Make Python Code Run Incredibly Faster

Python is one of the most popular programming languages among developers. It is used everywhere, whether it’s in web development or machine learning. There are many reasons for its popularity, such as its community support, its amazing libraries, its wide usage in machine learning and big data, and its easy syntax.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Dictionary Can Be Improved

As long as we use Python, the dictionary is a data structure that we almost can’t avoid using. I would say that the Python dictionary is already good enough in terms of flexibility. After all, the Python language itself is famous for being dynamic. However, if you also use JavaScript...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Correct Way to Overload Functions in Python

Were you taught that function overloading isn’t possible in Python? Here’s how you can do it with generic functions and multiple dispatch!. Function overloading is a common programming pattern which seems to be reserved to statically-typed, compiled languages. Yet there’s an easy way to implement it in Python with help of Multiple Dispatch or as it’s called in Python multimethods.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Practices to enhance your ML code- Part 2

Stop writing crappy models - Unit tests | code formatting. Hey there you are here because you probably think there is a scope of improvement in your coding style. Good code and pipelines not only helps others read your code but you yourself can understand your code after days. In the first part of this series I wrote about how horrible my Keras code looked 4 years back. I also talked about what techniques I am using these days to make it human readable :) where I talked about data versioning, foldering and hyperparameter tuning. Let’s dive directly into it some more practices which would make your data training journey easier.
Coding & Programmingerebe.dev

Debugging rust application inside linux container

GDB (GNU Project Debugger) seems to be favored in some posts, while others are telling you to use lldb ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ . For my part, I am using lldb as I am telling myself that if LLVM is the compilation backend for Rust, well, its debugger must be the most advanced one.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tricks for Making Python Pandas More Efficient

Pandas is arguably the most popular data analysis and manipulation library in the data science ecosystem. The user-friendly and intuitive Python syntax is a significant factor in the popularity of Pandas. However, it is not the only reason why Pandas is adapted by a vast majority of data scientists. Pandas...
Coding & Programminginfinyon.com

Routing traffic in Rust using eBPF

At InfinyOn we are seeing an increasing amount of traffic in Fluvio Cloud. Given our current projections we anticipate over 1 million edges to connect our platform in the next 12-18 months. One of bottlenecks is the compute resources needed to process ingress traffic. We have a couple of places...
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

Building Your First WebAssembly Component With Next.js

WebAssembly is here — and it’s ready to be included in major frameworks like React and Vue. A fairly easy way to get started without a lot of groundwork and prior knowledge is provided by Next.js, the SSR framework for React. Here’s how to build your first WebAssembly-based component. The...
Coding & Programmingdevgenius.io

Easy Git Hooks for Flutter

As projects grow larger and the codebase is continuously edited by multiple developers at the same time, the need for maintaining code standards and code quality becomes really essential. Of course, that responsibility would lie with the individual developers but this process can be made really efficient and painless using the power of git hooks.
Computersubuntupit.com

How to Install and Configure Redis on Linux System

Redis stands for Remote Dictionary Server, which is an open-source tool for Linux systems. The most common and popular use of Redis is using it as an in-memory database cache system that can make the process of reaching the site faster. For example, if you have a webserver in point A and the database stored in point B, you can use the Redis cache instance service to minimize the data loading time. Redis stores data inside the memory in the key-value method to gain high performance during any server-level operation. Redis offers caching server, storing data in NoSQL format, and real-time server log monitoring. Installing Redis on a Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora-based Linux is easy and straightforward.
Technologyxda-developers

Customize Stock Kennels to enable usb debugging mode

I have a problem with a Samsung A50, it's my father's device. He forgot the pattern of the device, and now it is locked. I've tried ways to bypass the pattern, but almost all of them require USB debugging enable, which is still disabled. Bootloader is also locked, so can't install custom recovery. I tried sideloading Aroma File manager but it didn't work either. Restoring to factory settings was easy, but also lost all the photos he took in 2 years.