How to to_string in Rust

The Journey of 1000 scripts begins with a single line of code, a wise man might have said. Learning to program is a daunting task, I myself have been a beginner so many times whenever I'm learning new frameworks or different programming languages. Through my experience, I have been able to get many people started on their own programming journey with little or no prior experience. This is my own spin on some bread and butter Python concepts that every programmer needs to keep in mind daily. I will introduce the concept of variables, data types, and print statements (oh my!) before showing some examples to help you get started!